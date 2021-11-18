Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Mitie Group (LON:MTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 92 ($1.20) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MTO. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 92 ($1.20) target price on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Thursday.

Get Mitie Group alerts:

MTO stock opened at GBX 71.60 ($0.94) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 69.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. Mitie Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 37.48 ($0.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 79 ($1.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.86.

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.