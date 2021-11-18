Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) shot up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.67 and last traded at $14.67. 307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mitsui Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.51.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc manufactures and sells petrochemicals and industrial inorganic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Healthcare, Food and Packaging, Base Material, and Others. The Mobility segment covers the new product development support business (solution business) for elastomers, functional compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, automobiles and other industrial products.

