Mizuho Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $360.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday. They set an underweight rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $289.86.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD stock opened at $269.78 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.22. The stock has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of -325.03 and a beta of 1.34.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total value of $1,416,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $798,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,399 shares of company stock worth $41,507,244. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,993,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,489,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in CrowdStrike by 14.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,180,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,682,000 after acquiring an additional 531,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in CrowdStrike by 17.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,744,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,988,000 after acquiring an additional 552,456 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 45.0% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,849,000 after acquiring an additional 914,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.