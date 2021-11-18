Mizuho Raises Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $625.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $560.00 to $625.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. OTR Global upgraded Palo Alto Networks to a positive rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $528.97.

NYSE PANW opened at $513.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $494.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $421.19. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $281.00 and a twelve month high of $531.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total transaction of $5,512,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,370 shares of company stock worth $23,176,418. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

