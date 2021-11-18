Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 417.71%.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEM opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.10. Molecular Templates has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $15.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,042,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,557,478.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 97.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 25.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 374.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 37.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the third quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

