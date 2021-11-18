Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $28,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

MCRI stock opened at $72.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.41 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.33 and its 200 day moving average is $67.51.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $111.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

