Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in October

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MONRY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Moncler stock opened at $80.41 on Thursday. Moncler has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.05.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

