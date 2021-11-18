Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in October

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MONRY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Moncler stock opened at $80.41 on Thursday. Moncler has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.05.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

