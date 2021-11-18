MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Short Interest Up 69.0% in October

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 69.0% from the October 14th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS MONOY traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.88. 26,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,846. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.60 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.64. MonotaRO has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84.
About MonotaRO
