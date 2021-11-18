Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.50. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $45.56.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

