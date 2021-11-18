Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYB. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 10,187.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. TheStreet raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.25.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $91.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $80.12 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.08.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.