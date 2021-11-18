Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys New Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Kohl’s by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KSS opened at $56.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.63 and a 200 day moving average of $53.76. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Bank of America downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.88.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

