Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $612,000 Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

NYSE CNP opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.97. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average is $25.55.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

