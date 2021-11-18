Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 222,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,594,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,433,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 169,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 35,411 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VMBS stock opened at $52.97 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $52.72 and a 1 year high of $54.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.