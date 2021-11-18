Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 140.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,902,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,119 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $127,527,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 211.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,435,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,564,000 after purchasing an additional 974,470 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 227.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,298,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,578,000 after purchasing an additional 902,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $44,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $62.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.17 and a 200 day moving average of $62.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.55%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $313,791.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,992 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

