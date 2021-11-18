Morgan Stanley Boosts Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Price Target to $29.00

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AKRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

AKRO stock opened at $25.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.24. Akero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.50.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.21. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 18,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $455,790.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $269,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 893,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,910,000 after purchasing an additional 235,691 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 15,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

