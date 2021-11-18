Morgan Stanley Grows Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 69.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,319 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $21,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 1,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $144,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,198 shares of company stock worth $8,086,863 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price target on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.73.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $55.87 on Thursday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -69.84 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.54.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC).

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.