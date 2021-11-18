Morgan Stanley Has $20.60 Million Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 564,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $20,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 589.6% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 13.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

UBSI stock opened at $38.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.88.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.49 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 46.98%.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

