Morgan Stanley Has $21.24 Million Stock Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 357,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $21,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,397,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,501,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of TNL opened at $55.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.82. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.50%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $36,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

