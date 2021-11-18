Morgan Stanley Has $21.41 Million Stock Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 122.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.84% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $21,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $263,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $108,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,939,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

AXSM opened at $34.55 on Thursday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $87.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.23.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXSM. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.65.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

