Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,353,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.36% of Oceaneering International worth $21,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,109,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,561,000 after buying an additional 2,688,846 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,300,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,277,000 after buying an additional 487,981 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,028,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,718,000 after buying an additional 316,530 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after buying an additional 287,038 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 525.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 318,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after buying an additional 267,481 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

OII opened at $12.22 on Thursday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.45. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 3.30.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $466.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.42 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.