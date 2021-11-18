Morgan Stanley Sells 422,688 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 32.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 887,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 422,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $21,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 76,161 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,072,000 after buying an additional 105,517 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,976,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,663,000 after buying an additional 1,292,599 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Shares of UNVR opened at $29.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.12. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $29.77.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Univar Solutions news, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

