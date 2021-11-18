Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 2,462 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,462 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.29, for a total value of $781,167.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,500 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.47, for a total value of $2,645,465.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,641 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $3,182,416.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total value of $830,594.16.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $2,029,680.51.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $320.07 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $196.41 and a one year high of $323.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Morningstar by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Morningstar by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

