Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $324.48

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $324.48 and last traded at $324.13, with a volume of 2037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $320.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 65.69 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $287.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.47.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $3,182,416.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,684,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,192,997.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.87, for a total transaction of $312,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 204,648 shares of company stock valued at $56,993,090 in the last ninety days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,069,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,670,000 after purchasing an additional 833,192 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,364,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,920,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 463,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,256,000 after purchasing an additional 65,628 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 446,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,737,000 after purchasing an additional 165,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth $100,260,000. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar Company Profile (NASDAQ:MORN)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

