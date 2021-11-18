Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Purchases £291.50 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) insider Lucy Tilley purchased 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,325 ($17.31) per share, for a total transaction of £291.50 ($380.85).

Lucy Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Lucy Tilley purchased 22 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £294.80 ($385.16).

Shares of LON:MAB1 opened at GBX 1,300 ($16.98) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £691.66 million and a P/E ratio of 43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 1 year low of GBX 740 ($9.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,500 ($19.60). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,331.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,289.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s payout ratio is currently 110.00%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

