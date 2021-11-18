Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.000-$9.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.16 billion-$8.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.15 billion.

Shares of MSI opened at $252.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.77. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $163.16 and a one year high of $255.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.05.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.28%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSI. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Argus raised Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $254.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motorola Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Motorola Solutions worth $83,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

