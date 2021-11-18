Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Declares Dividend of $0.52

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.5196 per share on Monday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Shares of MHGVY opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.28. Mowi ASA has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 10.70%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MHGVY. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Mowi ASA from 200.00 to 235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Mowi ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mowi ASA in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.00.

About Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

