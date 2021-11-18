mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Price Tops $1.25

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 18th. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market cap of $21.69 million and approximately $7.21 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00047421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.59 or 0.00226029 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00010940 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using U.S. dollars.

