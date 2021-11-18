musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

musicMagpie (LON:MMAG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of MMAG opened at GBX 161.75 ($2.11) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £174.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. musicMagpie has a one year low of GBX 159.50 ($2.08) and a one year high of GBX 202.50 ($2.65). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 170.69.

About musicMagpie

Musicmagpie plc engages in the online purchase and sale of second-hand technology products in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers smartphones, tablets, consoles, computers, CDs, DVDs, games, and books through its eCommerce platform. It sells its products through its online stores, musicMagpie.co.uk and Decluttr.com, and mobile application, as well as through third-party online channels.

