musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

musicMagpie (LON:MMAG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of MMAG opened at GBX 161.75 ($2.11) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £174.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. musicMagpie has a one year low of GBX 159.50 ($2.08) and a one year high of GBX 202.50 ($2.65). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 170.69.
About musicMagpie
