MXC Price Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (MXC)

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 18th. MXC has a market capitalization of $123.11 million and $11.83 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MXC coin can now be bought for about $0.0466 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MXC has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.20 or 0.00389766 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000152 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001044 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $647.48 or 0.01115676 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MXC Coin Profile

MXC (MXC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

