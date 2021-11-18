Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Director Purchases $20,790.00 in Stock

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Director Bruce M. Lisman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.79 per share, with a total value of $20,790.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Myers Industries stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.62. The company had a trading volume of 91,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,137. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The company has a market capitalization of $747.25 million, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.80.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $200.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.50%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MYE. KeyCorp raised their target price on Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 7.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,932,000 after buying an additional 236,933 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Myers Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,244,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,135,000 after acquiring an additional 62,936 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,694,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,159,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 90,636.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,541,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,171,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,769,000 after purchasing an additional 45,812 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

