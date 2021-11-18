Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.900-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently commented on MYE. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Myers Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

MYE stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.55. 406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.80. Myers Industries has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $744.71 million, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $200.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Myers Industries will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.50%.

In other Myers Industries news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.59 per share, for a total transaction of $102,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William A. Foley purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $25,135.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,615.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 59,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 24,303 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

