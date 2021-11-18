MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Hits New 1-Year High at $116.48

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $116.48 and last traded at $116.29, with a volume of 707 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.69.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $610.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.95 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other MYR Group news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 12,733 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $1,421,512.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total value of $355,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,058 shares of company stock worth $4,178,882. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in MYR Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 117,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,723,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,282 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $780,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

