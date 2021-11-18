MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Hits New 1-Year High at $116.48

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $116.48 and last traded at $116.29, with a volume of 707 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.96.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.69.
In other MYR Group news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 12,733 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $1,421,512.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total value of $355,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,058 shares of company stock worth $4,178,882. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in MYR Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 117,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,723,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,282 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $780,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.
MYR Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYRG)
MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.
Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.