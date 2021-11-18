Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Myriad Genetics posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $1,758,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,483.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 67,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $2,274,279.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,123 shares of company stock valued at $4,451,930 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 43.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 608,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,542,000 after buying an additional 107,179 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYGN stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.32. 14,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,075. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 1.51. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $36.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.42.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

