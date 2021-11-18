MyWish (WISH) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,043.00

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $2,043.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyWish coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MyWish has traded 32.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00046684 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.57 or 0.00217414 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00088023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About MyWish

MyWish is a coin. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

