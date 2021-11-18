N-able (NYSE:NABL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

N-able (NYSE:NABL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “N-Able Technologies International, Inc. provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on N-able in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on N-able in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on N-able in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on N-able in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on N-able in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, N-able presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:NABL opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. N-able has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.50.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that N-able will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thoma Bravo L.P. bought a new position in N-able during the third quarter worth about $621,625,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in N-able during the third quarter worth about $68,022,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in N-able during the third quarter worth about $46,160,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in N-able during the third quarter worth about $42,656,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in N-able during the third quarter worth about $30,773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

