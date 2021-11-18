Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

NTRA has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Shares of NTRA opened at $112.49 on Tuesday. Natera has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $129.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The company had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Natera will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 4,320 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total value of $524,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 427 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $53,661.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,258 shares of company stock worth $28,180,211. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 148.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 5,766.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

