National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences’ FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.