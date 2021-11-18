National Bank Financial Increases Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Price Target to C$25.50

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$25.50 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Uni-Select from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday.

UNIEF stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. Uni-Select has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.17.

Uni-Sélect, Inc focuses on the distribution, sale and marketing of automotive replacement parts, accessories, tools & equipment, paint, and collision repair products. It operates through the following segments: FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, The Parts Alliance UK, and Corporate Office & Other.

