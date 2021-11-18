National Bank Financial Trims ANRGF (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Target Price to C$25.00

ANRGF (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of ANRGF from C$26.50 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of ANRGF opened at $17.53 on Monday. ANRGF has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70.

