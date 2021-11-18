National Bankshares Boosts Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$51.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Exchange Income to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.70.

TSE:EIF opened at C$46.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$34.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.82. The stock has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 29.46.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

