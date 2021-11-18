National Bankshares Raises Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$48.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PKI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on Parkland and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$49.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.20.

Shares of PKI opened at C$35.07 on Wednesday. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$33.84 and a 12-month high of C$45.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18. The stock has a market cap of C$5.34 billion and a PE ratio of 37.35.

In related news, Senior Officer Christy Elliott sold 10,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.08, for a total transaction of C$394,394.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$74,484.48.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

