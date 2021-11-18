National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Salem Capital Management Inc.

Salem Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,802,000 after acquiring an additional 677,426 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 9.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,623,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,310,000 after acquiring an additional 322,870 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter worth about $13,134,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,647,000 after acquiring an additional 154,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 681.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 153,400 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

NYSE NFG traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $59.51. 409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,197. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.70. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $61.12.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.84%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, CEO David P. Bauer bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NFG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.