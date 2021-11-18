Naveen Gavini Sells 8,347 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $381,708.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Naveen Gavini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $427,032.52.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Naveen Gavini sold 28,078 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $1,455,844.30.

On Monday, September 13th, Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $438,087.24.

NYSE:PINS opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.05. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Pinterest from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 52.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 29.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 10.9% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 33.5% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 77,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 19,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter worth approximately $2,011,000.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

