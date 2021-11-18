NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,848.48

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,848.48 ($24.15) and last traded at GBX 1,848.48 ($24.15), with a volume of 17039 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,805 ($23.58).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,643.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £147.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £846.56 million and a P/E ratio of 167.38.

In other NB Private Equity Partners news, insider John Falla acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,558 ($20.36) per share, with a total value of £31,160 ($40,710.74).

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment company. The Fund’s objective is to produce attractive returns by investing in the private equity asset class through income investments direct equity investments and fund investments while managing investment risk through diversification across asset class, vintage year, geography, industry and sponsor.

