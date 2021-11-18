Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.49. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$158.06 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NEO. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark reduced their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE NEO opened at C$21.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Neo Performance Materials has a twelve month low of C$11.94 and a twelve month high of C$21.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.13. The stock has a market cap of C$814.40 million and a P/E ratio of 21.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Neo Performance Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

In other news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman sold 23,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.70, for a total value of C$466,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,047,173.20.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

