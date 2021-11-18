Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Price Target Cut to C$26.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Neo Performance Materials stock opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. Neo Performance Materials has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average is $14.60.

Neo Performance Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal-based functional materials. It operates through the following segments: Magnequench; Chemicals and Oxides; Rare Metals; and Corporate. The Magnequench segment focuses in the manufacture of bonded NdFeB powders and bonded permanent magnets.

