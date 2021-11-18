Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$26.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of Neo Performance Materials stock opened at C$21.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$18.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.13. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$11.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$814.40 million and a P/E ratio of 21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$150.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$158.06 million. Analysts forecast that Neo Performance Materials will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Neo Performance Materials’s payout ratio is 31.29%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman sold 23,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.70, for a total value of C$466,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,047,173.20.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

