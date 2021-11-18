NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoGenomics, Inc. is a high-complexity CLIA-certified clinical laboratory that specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing, the fastest growing segment of the laboratory industry. The company’s testing services include cytogenetics, fluorescence in-situ hybridization, flow cytometry, morphology studies, anatomic pathology and molecular genetic testing. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics has labs in Nashville, TN, Irvine, CA and Fort Myers and services the needs of pathologists, oncologists, urologists, hospitals and other reference laboratories throughout the United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NeoGenomics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.89.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $40.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.32. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 516.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 37.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 47.5% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

