Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Trading Up 14.5%

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT) shares were up 14.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.79. Approximately 367,140 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 300,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

NEPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins lowered their target price on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.65 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$128.83 million and a PE ratio of -0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.72.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

