NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Bank of America

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NTES. Citigroup reduced their target price on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HSBC reduced their target price on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CLSA reduced their target price on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.88.

Get NetEase alerts:

NASDAQ NTES opened at $112.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.80. The company has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. NetEase has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $5.07. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NetEase will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.58%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NetEase by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.